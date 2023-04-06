News
Use of nuclear weapons in Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable Xi Jinping says
Use of nuclear weapons in Ukrainian crisis is unacceptable Xi Jinping says
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

China is ready, together with France, to urge the world community not to allow the use of nuclear weapons and attacks against civilian nuclear facilities in the context of the Ukraine crisis, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday, and based on the results of his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, in Beijing.

"China is ready to collaborate with France, urging the international community to fulfill in practice the solemn pledge not to use nuclear weapons and not to conduct nuclear wars, to oppose the use of biological and chemical weapons under any circumstances, armed attacks against nuclear power plants and other civil nuclear facilities," the Chinese president said, the China Central Television reported.

Noting that the world is undergoing deep historical transformation today, Xi said that China and France are permanent members of the UN Security Council, and are major countries with traditions of independence, Xinhua reported.

"China and France are loyal supporters of a multipolar world and more democracy in international relations. We have the opportunity and responsibility to rise above differences and obstacles, adhere to the shared direction of comprehensive strategic partnership, which is a sustainable and mutually beneficial direction, and implement true multilateralism for the sake of global peace, stability, and prosperity," said the Chinese leader.
