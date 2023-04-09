Catholicos of All Armenians: we are witnessing enmity creating division among Armenians around the world

Today, on the 9th of April, on the occasion of the Feast of the Miraculous Resurrection of Jesus Christ, His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of All Armenians sent his message to the Armenian people.

"Dear pious people of Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora,

Today, united under the roofs of our churches, we glorify the resurrected Lord and Savior Jesus, announcing: "Christ is Risen!"

We praise the miraculous Resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ, Who suffered, was crucified and resurrected in order to free us from the power of sin and death, Who, with His infinite divine love, opened for humanity the path to eternity and the Kingdom of Heaven. Christ dispelled the darkness of hopelessness, gave people the grace of resurrection, and rid them from the sufferings of this earthly reality, from the disasters and destruction raging in the world due to the influence of evil.

The 21st century, dear pious people, should be an enlightened new era with scientific and technological achievements, international norms and laws for the protection of human life, rights and dignity. But how many innocent people, how many peoples are subjected to tribulations and sorrows of wars, nailed to the cross of suffering because of injustice, dominance obsession, and discrimination. We also went through the disastrous realities of the 44-day Artsakh war, attacks on the borders of Armenia. Our motherland is facing the daily trials of ensuring a safe and peaceful life in the conditions of internal and external worrisome challenges. Neighboring Artsakh has been under siege for a long time and is facing untold hardships and deprivations.

Reprimanding these disturbing and dangerous phenomena, bearing in our hearts the unrelenting sorrow of our martyred, captured, missing, and wounded children, we are also witnessing another painful situation, how the manifestations of hostility and hatred are setting dividing barriers in the lives of our people all over the world, undermining the national unity.

When justice and truth cease to be the core of undertakings and achievements in state and public life, we will continue to face manifestations of pilatism.

My beloved nation, the faith of resurrection is a victory over trials that are not characterized by the spirit of fear, despair, decline and disastrous condescending complacency. The more difficult and hopeless the current situation seems, the stronger and firmer our faith should be. Faith should be expressed in every step and action, in personal, collective and national faith.

Now, let us all renew our faith with the celebration of our Savior's miraculous Resurrection and with our lives, let us testify our loyalty to Jesus Christ with our every word and deed, testify our zeal for our true faith and build a new reality with Christ.

On this bright day of the Holy Resurrection, we send our prayer to God Most High and ask that the world be transformed and beautified by the life-changing graces of the Holy Resurrection of Christ, and that humanity be freed from sufferings and tribulations with heavenly support and establishment of virtue and peace.

May the inspired Savior spread His graces and mercy on our native lands, Armenia and Artsakh, and under the auspices of His Holy Hands, keep all our people of diaspora in safety and well-being today and always and forever. Amen!

Christ is Risen!

Indeed He is Risen!"