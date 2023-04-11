News
Tuesday
April 11
Tuesday
April 11
AraratBank provides support to 100 children from underprivileged families
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

On April 6, a special project — “Award moments of reading” — was launched at the LOFT Center, Yerevan.

The LOFT Center will start the implementation of the “Award moments of reading” project from Vanadzor, Lori region, currently home to 5634 registered students from socially disadvantaged families.

The first phase of the project implementation will involve 1000 students from vulnerable families living in Vanadzor, 100 of whom will participate in the project under the funding provided by AraratBank. School-age children will receive deposit gift cards to visit the LOFT Center in Vanadzor and read books in a relaxed environment, interact and share space with peers, take part in events and reap the benefits of the center.

“Receiving support from private institutions and their donations was crucial to us, thanks to which every child will be able to attend the center throughout the year and take advantage of facilities and educational and cultural events offered by the center. In this context, AraratBank is our best partner, who at once embraced the project logic and our insights and agreed to reach out to 100 children. As a matter of fact, AraratBank is one of our major donors,” said Arevik Hambardzumyan, CEO of the LOFT Centers.

Mher Ananyan, Chairman of the Executive Board of ARARATBANK OJSC said: “By participating in the “Award moments of reading” social and educational project, we are happy to contribute to the decentralization of the project and create an opportunity for children from underprivileged families to gain access to the innovative LOFT Center in Vanadzor, upgraded with advanced technology and software. We believe that all children, regardless of their social status, should have the opportunity to learn and grow.”

It is noted that a tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed between the RA Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports, the RA Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs and the LOFT Center. The event was attended by executives and representatives of AraratBank as well as other donor institutions that had provided financial support to the project.
