News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Friday
April 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
388.2
EUR
429.19
RUB
4.76
Show news feed
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss matter of Yerevan-Baku relations’ normalization
Armenia, Russia FMs discuss matter of Yerevan-Baku relations’ normalization
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics


During their meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed a number of current matters on the bilateral agenda, reports the website of the Russian foreign ministry.

During the talk held within the framework of the session of the CIS foreign ministers’ council, opinions were exchanged on regional matters, too.

The intensification of all efforts toward an Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement—and in accordance with the 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—was emphasized.

Also, an agreement was reached on further diplomatic contacts.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
The newly appointed Human Rights Defender conducted fact-finding activities in Tegh village
Residents are deprived of the opportunity to engage in agriculture and animal husbandry...
 Matviyenko: Russia hopes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace treaty will be signed soon as possible
The chairperson of the Russian Federation Council stated...
 Armenian legislature speaker: We call on international community to clearly condemn Azerbaijan aggressive actions
Alen Simonyan addressed at the plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly…
 Armenia official: I wouldn't call this a vector change, I would call it a search for certain security guarantees
After the 2018 revolution, Armenia announced that it will not make any changes in its foreign policy….
 Armenia parliament speaker expresses concern to Ashimbayev regarding Kazakhstan collaboration with Azerbaijan
Alen Simonyan met with the president of the Kazakh senate, within the framework of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly session in Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 Armenia Security Council chief briefs OSCE Minsk Group US co-chair on Azerbaijan provocation near Tegh village
Armen Grigoryan received Luis Bono…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos