Armenia, Russia FMs discuss matter of Yerevan-Baku relations’ normalization

During their meeting held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Armenian and Russian Foreign Ministers Ararat Mirzoyan and Sergey Lavrov discussed a number of current matters on the bilateral agenda, reports the website of the Russian foreign ministry.
During the talk held within the framework of the session of the CIS foreign ministers’ council, opinions were exchanged on regional matters, too.
The intensification of all efforts toward an Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement—and in accordance with the 2020-2022 agreements between the leaders of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan—was emphasized.
Also, an agreement was reached on further diplomatic contacts.