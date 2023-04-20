PM: Armenia also ready for CSTO monitors to be deployed here

Not only Russia, but also Armenia is ready for a CSTO mission to be deployed in Armenia. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told this reporters in the National Assembly of Armenia Thursday, reflecting on the matter of deploying a CSTO monitoring mission to the borders of Armenia.

"We have drawn the scope of our concerns. And our concern, our desire—or drive—is that the possible mission be effective. This is important both for Armenia and the CSTO; this is important for the region as well. We continue discussions in that regard," said the Armenian PM.

Pashinyan, making a comparison between the CSTO and the EU, noted that the respective monitoring mission of the EU cannot be put on the same plane as that of the CSTO.

"Let's distinguish between the CSTO and the European Union. The CSTO has security obligations towards Armenia, and Armenia also has obligations, which, in particular, it fully fulfilled during the events in Kazakhstan in 2022," Pashinyan said.

Therefore, according to the premier, Armenia's expectations from the CSTO should be much higher than those from the EU mission.

When asked whether he is satisfied with the work of the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, Pashinyan answered: "The EU mission is a long-term mission; actually, it has been deployed for two months. By the way, it has not been fully deployed yet; it is in the process, we will see the progress."

And as for the EU statement regarding the recent Azerbaijani provocation near Tegh village of Armenia’s Syunik Province, the PM said: "The EU statement, where there was no emotional assessment, but politically there was a very clear record was made that the 1991 border should be maintained; and we agree with it. This is a very important, fundamental assessment; this means that the violation of Armenia’s state border was recorded."