CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The risks related to the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh and the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remain relevant. Secretary General Imangali Tasmagambetov of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) announced this at the meeting with the participation of representatives of Russian state agencies and analysts, reports Uzinform.

According to him, the situation in the South Caucasus remains complicated and volatile.

"In addition, the CSTO allies are under strong sanctions and propaganda pressure on almost the entire front from the collective West, led by the United States. The nature of the challenges requires coordinated measures by the CSTO member states aimed at strengthening peace and stability in the organization's area of responsibility," said Tasmagambetov.

One of the most effective measures will be strategic forecasting of collective security challenges and threats and analytical support of the organization's activities, believes the CSTO Secretary General.

"The organization increasingly feels the need to predict trends in the development of the situation, both in its area of responsibility and around the world. It is necessary to evaluate events more objectively, identify trends, calculate their consequences, and act actively," he concluded.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
