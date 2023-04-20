CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

WhatsApp to stop support for older versions of Android

Chris Skinner to Lead Digital Transformation Workshops for Armenian Businesses

Caucasus Muslims’ Board chair calls Armenian Church for friendship

shamshyan.com: There are dead, injured after SUV falls 350 meters into canyon in Armenia

Azerbaijan army incursions, criminal acts are video recorded in Armenia’s Tegh village (VIDEO)

How scammers steal money through YouTube? A new scheme has been discovered

PM: There is plan to build National Stadium of Armenia in Academic City

Sweden FM wants to cancel Armenian Genocide commemorative events to please Turkey’s Erdogan

Prosecutor General: 37,612 crimes recorded in Armenia last year

US State Dept.: Ensuring cessation of hostilities, particularly in Karabakh, is of great importance to Blinken

Armenian photographer Anush Babajanyan wins 2023 World Press Photo Long-Term Project Award (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Economy minister: Armenia does not in any way try to help Russia to circumvent sanctions

Armenia PM congratulates several Arab countries leaders’ on Muslim holiday Eid Al-Fitr

Karabakh FM holds online meeting with Russian political analysts, experts

Armenia to have new state foundation for construction, management of Academic City

Why SpaceX Starship exploded on first test flight?

Armenia PM: Government has invested $1.2bln in provinces since 2018

Newspaper: 71 properties belonging to Armenia MOD are put up for sale

Armenia authorities in hurry to build customs office on Turkey border

Armenia introducing system of mandatory military service for women on voluntary basis

Azerbaijan MFA sends note of protest to Russia foreign ministry

Istanbul governorate bans holding Armenian Genocide commemoration

Europa Conference League: West Ham make it to semifinals (VIDEO)

Europa League: Juve advance to semifinals (VIDEO)

Europa League: Sevilla are in semifinals (VIDEO)

Azerbaijani Armed Forces opened fire at Armenian combat positions in Verin Shorzha

CSTO chief announces risks related to situation in Karabakh, on Armenia-Azerbaijan border

More than 600 people have already been killed in Sudan conflict

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violation recorded in Karabakh

Storm hits earthquake-hit Turkish city: one dead, more than 30 others injured

Elon Musk and aliens: Why should information about the discovery of alien life be released immediately?

Shots fired at Erdogan's party office

The European Parliament passed a resolution calling for the release of Kara-Murza

Andranik Karapetyan - European vice-champion and record holder (photo, video)

President Aliyev decides to fight against Azerbaijan history, Telegram channel says

The historic launch of SpaceX Starship։ the rocket lifts off, but explodes in the air (video)

Armenia official: Motorway leading to Karabakh via Kornidzor village will be completely ready by end of May

Armenia, Iran, India MFAs hold trilateral political consultations in Yerevan

Yerevan mayoral election slated for September

Borrell announces nomination of new EU ambassador to Armenia

US denies reports that Iran navy forced its submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz

Iran navy forces US nuclear submarine to surface in Strait of Hormuz

PEPE holder turns $250 into $1M in four days: But can they sell It?

Armenia premier to Louis Bono: Azerbaijan's aggressive policy is inadmissible

Karabakh police: Azerbaijanis fire at civilians doing agricultural work

Lukashenko: Russia, Belarus will resist attempts to pull them into 3rd World War

Catholicos on demanding Armenia PM Pashinyan’s resignation: Our fatherly exhortation not limited by time

Catholicos of all Armenians: I can’t imagine that Artsakh can be part of Azerbaijan

Turkey starting extracting natural gas from Black Sea’s largest field

Yerevan prison inmate stabs 3 jail employees

Shahriar Heydari: We advise Azerbaijan authorities not to test Iran's patience

Armenia PM on Karabakh legislature factions: Not ruled out that they misunderstood this time as well

PM: Armenia also ready for CSTO monitors to be deployed here

Armenia's Pashinyan: Not yet fact that we are signing peace treaty with Azerbaijan

Artak Beglaryan: Dictator Aliyev openly acknowledges that he considers Armenia to be 'eternal enemy'

Armenia premier: Problematic section in Tegh village area is reduced by another 1.4km

Armenia PM: Azerbaijan provocations’ purpose is for processes to lead to situation’s escalation

Sergey Lebedev: West is preparing provocations to destabilize situation in CIS countries

Court finds Wildberries' practice of paid returns for poor quality or defective products illegal

Frank Pallone: Azerbaijan attack on Karabakh, blocking of Lachin corridor are Armenian Genocide’s continuation

Car sales in EU increase by nearly 29% in March

Armenia MFA spox: No Armenians affected due to military actions in Sudan

90 dead in stampede during distribution of financial aid in Yemen

Newspaper: It was in emotionality field when an idiot burned Azerbaijan’s flag, Armenia ruling force MP says

Champions League: Man City play draw with Bayern but reach semifinals (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Champions League: Inter, with Mkhitaryan, are in semifinals (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Artificial intelligence learns foreign language without human help

Sergey Ghazaryan: Azerbaijan-Karabakh conflict has never been considered Azerbaijan’s internal affair

Russian Embassy on vandalism at Baku Christian cemetery: It's hard to view it as random hooliganism

Olson in Baku, reaffirms US support for ‘immediate signing of the peace treaty between Armenia and Azerbaijan

White House Announces Additional Military Assistance to Ukraine

Azerbaijan MFA notes conditions for signing peace treaty with Armenia

Russian community of Azerbaijan outraged by vandalism in Christian cemetery

European Championship: Rafik Harutyunyan has become bronze medalist (photo)

John F. Kennedy's nephew runs for president

James Webb captures a merging galaxy with the light of a 1 trillion suns

Arsen Harutyunyan - three-time European champion

Russia MOD: Ceasefire violated twice in Karabakh

Karabakh parliament factions: Armenia PM's statements questioning Artsakh’s de facto status are impermissible

The Nagorno-Karabakh issue is not an internal affair of Azerbaijan. Marukyan

Karabakh investigative committee: Proceedings launched into another case of shooting from Azerbaijani positions

Til Schweiger visits Armenia: Arman Nshanyan on his collaboration with the German actor

Survey in Azerbaijan: 76.8% of respondents say Iran protects Armenia interests in region

The New York Times: Russia circumvents sanctions with help of Armenia, Kazakhstan

Zelensky visited the Belarusian-Ukrainian border

Armenia ex-FM: Premier Pashinyan talks about peace agreement, Madrid document was that agreement

Armenia ex-FM Oskanian: Madrid document is great achievement

Armenia-Iran trade amounts to about $711 million in 2022

Armenia-US trade in 2022 exceeds previous year's figure by more than 2 times

The presidents of Armenia and Lithuania had a meeting

MFA: Aliyev openly admits fact of preplanned Azerbaijani aggression, occupation of Armenia sovereign territories

Peskov: Russia believes there is no alternative to agreements with Azerbaijan and Armenia regarding Karabakh

Adam Schiff demands explanation from commerce secretary on considering licensing sale of US rifles to Azerbaijan

Ambitious! Empathetic! Independent: 20 facts about Emmy winning anchor Araksya Karapetyan

Health minister: About 8,700 people died from COVID-19 in Armenia

Olson: US ready to help Armenia, Azerbaijan find long-term, comprehensive peace (PHOTOS)

Red Cross visits 2 Azerbaijani soldiers detained in Armenia

Only one of the iPhone 15 series models may get a camera with 5x-6x optical zoom

Sotk gold mine of Armenia not operating for 5th day due to periodic Azerbaijan shootings

AraratBank has been awarded the title of Valued Partner of EBRD