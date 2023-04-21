News
Friday
April 21
USD
387.47
EUR
424.82
RUB
4.76
European Union has already trained 16 thousand Ukrainian soldiers: Josep Borrell 
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Head of the European Union Foreign Affairs Service Josep Borrell has said that the European Union has already prepared 16 thousand military units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and transferred 600 million different ammunition, including missiles, to Kiev. He announced this on Twitter.

"At a meeting of the contact group on the defense of Ukraine, I informed about the military support of the EU. Over 16,000 military personnel have already been trained, and over 600 million pieces of ammunition and missiles have been transferred," says the announcement.

On March 8, Borrell said that the EU military mission would train more than 11,000 Ukrainian soldiers by the end of the month and 30,000 by the end of the year. In addition, he said, the EU mission will train crews for tanks that will be sent to Kiev through NATO.

On November 14, it was reported that the European Union officially launched a training mission for the Armed Forces on the territory of the EU.
