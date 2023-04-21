UN worker killed in Sudan clashes

A UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) official has died in Sudan while passing through a war zone. Says the statement by IOM Director General Antonio Vitorino.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the death of a dedicated IOM official in Sudan this morning after the vehicle in which he was traveling with his family south of El Obeid was caught in between the fire of two warring parties," says the statement.

According to Vitorino, the current conflict has forced IOM to suspend its humanitarian operations in Sudan.

Three WFP staff members were previously killed in the conflict in Sudan, after which program director Cindy McCain announced that the organization was temporarily withdrawing from the country.