Wednesday
June 05
Georgia envoy on Armenia vote at UN: Another big leap forward in our strategic partnership
Georgia envoy on Armenia vote at UN: Another big leap forward in our strategic partnership
Region:Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

Another big leap forward in Georgian-Armenian strategic partnership. This was written on X—formerly Twitter—by the ambassador of Georgia to Armenia George Sharvashidze, commenting on Armenia's voting in favor during the UN General Assembly vote on the resolution confirming the right of return of all internally displaced persons (IDPs) and refugees to Abkhazia and Tskhinvali region of South Ossetia.

“Grateful for the Armenian support on UN GA Resolution ‘Status of IDPs and Refugees from Abkhazia, Georgia and the Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia, Georgia,’” Sharvashidze added.

Also, the Georgian diplomat thanked—in Armenian—Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, President Vahagn Khachaturyan, and Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
