Armenia diplomat: Russia withdrawal from South Caucasus will create significant threats for it

Switzerland MFA comments on Armenia flood relief efforts in Armenia

Amio Era. Memorandum was signed with the Armenian State Pedagogical University after K. Abovyan

Lithuania to earmark €100,000 for restoration of Armenia flood-affected areas

EU European External Action Service official visits Armenia’s Yeraskh village, Yeghegnadzor city

There is epidemic risk in Armenia flood disaster zone, territorial administration minister says

Armenia defense minister has short talk with Bulgaria president (PHOTOS)

EU aid to Armenia is possible on condition of aid to Azerbaijan as well, Hungary FM says

Russian border guards have left Armenia’s Nerkin Hand village, Syunik Province governor says

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters heading to Armenia’s Vardenis town

Azerbaijan FM confirms receiving Armenia’s new proposals for peace treaty

Indonesia to bury billions of tons of carbon dioxide from industrial facilities underground

Armenia defense minister attends HEMUS 2024 international exhibition opening ceremony in Bulgaria (PHOTOS)

Georgia envoy on Armenia vote at UN: Another big leap forward in our strategic partnership

UN General Assembly passes resolution on displaced persons in Georgia, Armenia also votes in favor

Tigran Khachatryan meets with Michael Siebert, underscores continued development of Armenia-EU cooperation

Experts validate Armenia's 2025-2030 Export strategy

Specialist is dispatched to organize EU flood relief in Armenia’s Lori, Tavush Provinces

Galuzin: Armenia's thoughtless steps will lead to irreversibility of single defense area with Russia

Pashinyan to Modi: We will have opportunity to share our vision on further promoting Armenia-India bilateral agenda

Elderly woman declared dead in US nursing home ‘resurrects’ in funeral home

Unique vintage 1977 Porsche 911S coupe with modern tuning is up for auction

Diplomat: Russia still ready to facilitate Armenia-Azerbaijan reconciliation

Armenia defense minister travels to Bulgaria

Newspaper: What did Armenia ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan discuss?

Mikhail Galuzin: Armenia avoids contacts with Russia at MFA, MoD level

Armenia responds to Azerbaijan's latest proposals on draft peace treaty. MFA

Armenian Foreign Ministry: Iran “on the ground” participates in the implementation of "Crossroads of Peace" project

Foreign Ministry: Armenia is at the practical stage of joining the Chabahar port project

Dollar loses, euro gains value in Armenia

Father Yesayi Artenyan: Statements of Armenia PM, his chief of staff are completely fictitious

Russian Foreign Ministry: EU Mission in Armenia collects intelligence against Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan

Finland president: Armenia PM and I discussed regional dynamics in South Caucasus

Armenia MFA is working on acquisition of new embassy buildings in Paris and Tehran, deputy FM says

Deputy FM: There will be positive changes for Armenia citizens regarding liberalization of visa regime with EU

Some EU countries have sent signals to increase investments in Armenia, economy minister says

UN conference delegates are called to support release of Armenians held in Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

In Azerbaijan, imports of defense products will be exempt from tax and customs duty

Armenia Deputy PM Grigoryan: There are disagreements within EAEU regarding energy markets

Economy minister: Preferential procedure may be used in EU for some Armenia products

Ministry of Economy: Armenian cognac will be called “Armenian brandy”

Sanctions in EU-EAEU relations’ context have negative impact on Armenia economy, minister says

Nikol Pashinyan, Alexander Stubb confer about development of Armenia-Finland relations

Flooding in Armenia: Switzerland deploys specialists from Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit

Finance ministry: Armenia received many grants from EU in 2023

Pashinyan underscores Armenia-EU cooperation development, expansion

Armenia's Papikyan, Serbia envoy discuss defense cooperation between their countries (PHOTOS)

Mirzoyan: Armenia works a lot with EU

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan: Tomorrow we will leave for Vardenis town, we have rally at 6pm in Sotk village

Armenia FM says he has established ‘great personal relations’ with the CSTO chief

Iran applies for becoming observer country in Eurasian Economic Union

Yerevan to host next Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting

Through Ucom’s Support the 12th Sunchild Festival Concludes

Armenia FM: Border delimitation with Azerbaijan should be done only on basis of documents with unshakable legal basis

US, Turkey presidential advisors emphasize importance of Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

Archbishop Galstanyan: Among former presidents, I have met only with Serzh Sargsyan

Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement will transform South Caucasus, Biden says

FM: It seems there is no major attack, invasion of Armenia sovereign territory since EU monitoring mission deployment

Byblos Bank Armenia puts children first: June 1 event celebrates childhood, imagination

Bharat’s progress and rise are a historic opportunity for all our partner countries around the world. Modi

Mirzoyan: Armenia, Azerbaijan see significant problems, obstacles in each other's constitutions for establishing peace

Armenia FM: We have fairly broad mutual understanding with Turkey on some matters

Just one extra finger will make humans ‘stronger,’ study finds

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters going to meeting with ‘very important person’

PM Modi's coalition wins majority of seats in India parliament

Armenia FM is in legislature

Newspaper: Armenia authorities are ‘noisy’ about Russia congratulations but are silent about its assistance

BMW updates 3-series

Self-cleaning material more transparent than glass is created that cools rooms

Tbilisi Mayor: Organizations will face sanctions and property seizures for refusing to register as foreign agents

Azerbaijan again invited to EAEU meeting

Iran's supreme leader: Palestinians nullified the enemy's elaborate plan on October 7

Ukraine is permitted to strike Russian targets with Netherlands’ F-16s

Rheinmetall to invest over €180M into ammunition plant construction in Lithuania

Armenia Anti-Corruption Committee chief comments on court decision to acquit 3rd President Serzh Sargsyan

Tibet lakes expand by 10,000 square kilometers in 30 years due to global warming

Discussions on Armenia ‘Academic City’ project continue under PM leadership

Ex-president Rafsanjani’s son to not run in Iran presidential election

Dollar rises, euro falls in Armenia

Armenia, Georgia FMs discuss further strengthening of strategic cooperation

Armenia PM chief of staff: Border delimitation with 1976 maps was specified for Tavush Province section

Two heads of Defense Ministry's financial service arrested in Azerbaijan on charges of embezzlement

Jeyhun Bayramov presents Azerbaijan perception of regional situation to Louis Bono

Egypt government resigns

EU monitoring mission in Armenia welcomes Netherlands Police delegation, in Yeghegnadzor

IAEA chief wants to continue talks with Iran to find diplomatic solution to nuclear program issue

First truck arrives in Armenia from China within Crossroads of Peace project framework

Ardshinbank and HSBC Bank Armenia customers can benefit from an expanded ATM network.

Mariam Gevorgyan is appointed Armenia Ambassador to Uruguay

CSTO expects Armenia to clarify prospects of relations with the organization

Georgia legislature chair signs bill on ‘foreign agents’ into law

Charles Aznavour songs to be performed during Yerevan Wine Days festival

CSTO Parliamentary Assembly Council session kicks off in Kazakhstan

Diplomat: This movement is led by the Armenian Apostolic Church but it is not a church movement

Archbishop Galstanyan demands that Armenia Investigative Committee chair come down to talk to people

China accuses US of escalating tension in South China Sea

Archbishop Galstanyan: All our diplomats will visit all embassies, EU representation starting today

Armenia’s Teghut mine, ore processing plant stops operations due to flood disaster

Armenia parliament speaker travels to Slovenia on official visit

Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, supporters to stage protest outside Armenia Investigative Committee