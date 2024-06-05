News
UN General Assembly passes resolution on displaced persons in Georgia, Armenia also votes in favor
UN General Assembly passes resolution on displaced persons in Georgia, Armenia also votes in favor
Region:World News, Armenia, Georgia
Theme: Politics

The UN General Assembly, within the framework of its 78th session in New York, on Tuesday passed a resolution introduced by Georgia and 63 other countries, reports SOVA.

The resolution recognizes the right of internally displaced persons and those displaced from the occupied territories of Georgia to return to their homes in the occupied regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali—the capital of South Ossetia.

A total of 103 countries supported this resolution, 9 others voted against it, and 52 countries did not participate in the voting.

The countries that did not vote in favor of this resolution are Belarus, Burundi, Cuba, North Korea, Mali, Nicaragua, Russia, Syria, and Zimbabwe.

China did not participate in the vote.

And Armenia supported this resolution for the first time.
