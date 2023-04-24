News
News
Nathalie Loiseau: No one should approach risk of new violence against Armenians lightly 108 years after Genocide
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Member of the European Parliament (MEP) Nathalie Loiseau from France emphasizes that 108 years after the Armenian Genocide, no one should approach the risk of new violence against the Armenian people lightly. Loiseau expressed such a view in an interview with Armenpress.

"The anniversary of the Armenian Genocide is a sad moment, but it is also an opportunity to learn from the past. In the past, the Armenian people, Armenian culture and identity were often subjected to violence and hatred. Today, Azerbaijan strengthens the blockade of the Lachin corridor and deprives 120 thousand Armenians [of Nagorno-Karabakh] of their basic rights and needs. The president of Azerbaijan tends to deny the reality and the sovereignty of Armenia. 108 years after the genocide, no one should approach the risk of new violence against the Armenian people lightly; Turkey, more than any other country," said Loiseau.

She added that if Turkey wants to be accepted and viewed as a great country, and Turkey undoubtedly wants it, it should consider the recognition of the Armenian Genocide as a signal that it wants to build a peaceful future despite its violent past.

"The recent tragic earthquake in Turkey was accompanied by encouraging signals between Yerevan and Ankara. Armenia rushed to provide assistance to the population of the affected areas of Turkey. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia visited Turkey, the border between the two countries was opened [temporarily] for the first time in several decades. Let's hope that the next positive step will come from Ankara," said Nathalie Loiseau.
