Levon Aronian: Message of remembering and demanding must be directed towards ourselves

Levon Aronian, the former leader of the Armenian men’s national chess team who now represents the USA, on Monday made a post on Facebook on the occasion of the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide.
“Today we, Armenians, commemorate the victims of Armenian genocide in Ottoman Empire 1915-1918.
“For me personally, it’s a day of reflection, when i think about what i have accomplished as a representative of our nation.
“In my understanding the message of Remembering and Demanding must be directed towards ourselves.
“I remember my forefathers, my culture, my faith and the meaning of being being an Armenian. I demand from myself to be pure, strong , wise and humble. I remember that I represent my nation and I demand from myself try and be the best person i can be in everything I do.
“There is a wise saying ‘a life that ends with death, is not worth living’. Let all of us live and try to be remembered by the good things we did for our nation and the world,” Aronian wrote.