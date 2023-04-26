News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
European Parliament: Azerbaijan violated international obligations
European Parliament: Azerbaijan violated international obligations
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The parliamentary committees of the EU-Armenia partnership, the EU-Azerbaijan cooperation, and the EU-Georgia association announced that Azerbaijan has flagrantly violated its international obligations towards the Lachin corridor.

On Tuesday, serious concern was expressed in the European Parliament regarding the establishment of a checkpoint by Azerbaijan in the Lachin corridor. This step is fraught with negative consequences and can be considered as a clear violation of the ceasefire statement of November 9, 2020, and as an act of disrespecting the binding decision of the UN International Court of Justice on February 23, as per the joint statement issued by Marina Kaljurand, Chair of the European Parliament Delegation for Relations with the South Caucasus, Andrey Kovatchev, the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Armenia, and Zeljana Zovko the European Parliament's Standing Rapporteur on Azerbaijan.

The decision of the International Court of Justice obligates Azerbaijan to take all the measures at its disposal to ensure the unhindered movement of people and goods in both directions through the Lachin corridor, the aforesaid MEPs noted in their joint statement.

They recalled that the Azerbaijani blockade continues since December 12, 2022, and creates humanitarian difficulties for the people of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) and disrupts the prospects for peace. They called on Azerbaijan to immediately change its course, take responsibility for the peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict, and follow international obligations and norms. The EU remains ready to assist the parties in settling all differences through negotiations, they added.

The MEPs expressed regret that Azerbaijan set up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor on the eve of the Armenian Genocide Memorial Day on April 24. They honor the memory of the 1.5 million victims of the Armenian Genocide, and call on the international community to be vigilant against all cases of provocative rhetoric and actions that incite hatred and hinder reconciliation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh
In their telephone conversation, the Russian president and the Armenian PM emphasized the task of resolving the practical issues of stability and security in the region…
 16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
With the assistance and escorting of the Red Cross...
 Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured
The EU foreign policy chief noted…
 Pashinyan, Putin discuss current situation at Lachin corridor
The Armenian PM had a telephonic conversation with the Russian president…
 Armenia appeals to UN International Court of Justice on installing of Azerbaijani checkpoint on Hakari bridge
This action of Azerbaijan is a violation of the ICJ decision of February 22…
 US State Department: Setting up checkpoint by Azerbaijan undermines efforts to establish confidence in peace process
The Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson, however, noted that he was not going to get into specifics of diplomatic assessments on the ground or the specifics of the conversations that they have had…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos