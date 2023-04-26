News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
April 26
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.33
EUR
427.84
RUB
4.75
Show news feed
Stratfor: West's lack of response to checkpoint may prompt Azerbaijan to continue violating ceasefire
Stratfor: West's lack of response to checkpoint may prompt Azerbaijan to continue violating ceasefire
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Analytics

The Stratfor analytical center reflected on the installation of an illegal checkpoint by Azerbaijan at the Lachin corridor.

“Azerbaijan's state border service on April 23 established a border checkpoint on the Lachin Corridor, the only road connecting Armenia with the Armenian-populated territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, Eurasianet reported the next day,” Stratfor wrote in a situation report.

It added that many Western governments and politicians condemned the move and called for an end to support for Azerbaijan.

The road has been closed since December 2022, but the creation of the checkpoint shows Baku's clear intention to strictly regulate all future entries and exits from Nagorno-Karabakh. Such a development of events could undermine the 2020 Armenian-Azerbaijani ceasefire agreement, as the Lachin road was supposed to be under the control of Russian peacekeepers, and Baku had agreed to "guarantee" traffic in both directions along it.

As per Stratfor, the lack of a significant response from the West regarding this checkpoint may prompt Baku to continue its violent violations of the ceasefire.

In addition, this Azerbaijani checkpoint is located next to a base of the Russian peacekeepers, who are supposed to keep the road open, and this further undermines the confidence of Russia and its peacekeeping troops in the observance of the 2020 ceasefire agreement.

Colonel General Aleksandr Lentsov on Tuesday became the new commander of the Russian peacekeeping force in Nagorno-Karabakh, replacing Major General Andrey Volkov, who held this position since January 2022.

On February 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had announced during his visit to Baku that "no checkpoint is planned to be established there [i.e., in the Lachin corridor],” Stratfor recalled.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia MFA: Specific timeframe, details of FMs’ meeting postponed in December being discussed with Russia
The ministry responded to a written inquiry by NEWS.am…
 France senator: Azerbaijan violated international law by installing checkpoint at Lachin corridor entrance
“The international community must swiftly stand with Armenia,” Pierre Ouzoulias added…
 ARF party official briefs European Parliament member on security situation around Armenia
Hagop Der Khatchadourian received a delegation headed by Loucas Fourlas…
 Kremlin: Putin, Pashinyan discuss situation around Karabakh
In their telephone conversation, the Russian president and the Armenian PM emphasized the task of resolving the practical issues of stability and security in the region…
 16 medical patients transferred from Karabakh to Armenia, 11 others return
With the assistance and escorting of the Red Cross...
 Borrell: Karabakh Armenians’ rights, security must be ensured
The EU foreign policy chief noted…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos