Armenia's Pashinyan: No one should conduct monitoring at Lachin corridor apart from Russia
The issue, which is exacerbated by the installation of an Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, is the following: To what extent does Azerbaijan feel obligated to fulfill its international commitments? This was stated Thursday by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan at the cabinet meeting of the Armenian government.

"Setting up a checkpoint in the Lachin Corridor is a flagrant violation of point 6 of the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020. I had occasion to say that since November 9, 2020, Azerbaijan has violated all points of the tripartite statement.

"Recording all this, however, should lead to concrete conclusions. I want to present our ideas about the overall regulation of the situation. The Russian peacekeeping contingent [in Nagorno-Karabakh] must keep the Lachin corridor under monitoring, thus ensuring the normal functioning of the corridor; that is, apart from the Russian Federation, no one should conduct monitoring at the Lachin corridor. And Azerbaijan should not obstruct the free movement through the corridor. This is exactly what is envisioned by the tripartite statement of November 9, 2020," said the Armenian PM.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
