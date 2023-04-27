Opposition lawmaker: There may be complete shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia soon

The average price of liquefied gas in Armenia was 110-120 drams recently, but now it has risen to 180-200 drams, opposition MP Garnik Danielyan wrote on Facebook.
"I was informed that trucks importing liquefied gas cannot cross the border unimpeded, and as a result of which, there is an artificial shortage of liquefied gas and an increase in its price [in Armenia].
"Let us note that, due to the degree of danger, trucks importing liquefied gas used to cross the border without a queue.
"If the problem is not resolved, there may be a complete shortage of liquefied gas in Armenia in the near future.
"Relevant bodies should take measures so that Armenian trucks can again import liquefied gas without obstacles, thus overseeing and preventing the continued increase in the price of liquefied gas in the market [of Armenia]," the opposition legislator added.