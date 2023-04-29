"Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future" forum participants adopt declaration

To make the voice of the Armenian refugees, their expectations and demands to be heard, the forum “Old and new refugees of Azerbaijani aggression: past, present, future” began its work at Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex in Yerevan on April 29. Within its framework, authorized representatives of a number of NGOs that initiated the conference adopted a declaration.
In particular, it refers to the numerous Armenian refugees forced to leave their homes due to the aggressive policy of Azerbaijan.
The forum participants called on the Cabinet of Ministers of RA, represented by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, to form a competent state body on “refugee issues”, with the assistance of which a draft strategy or concept of a national or state policy on Armenian refugees will be developed and submitted for discussion to the interested public.