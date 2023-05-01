Natural gas supply to Armenia temporarily stopped

Natural gas supply to Armenia has been stopped for several days, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from Gazprom Armenia company.
In order to carry out planned repair work on the North Caucasus-Transcaucasia highway natural gas pipeline in the Stavropol region of Russia, the supply of natural gas to Armenia through the aforementioned natural gas pipeline will be stopped from 8am Monday to 8pm Thursday.
During this period, natural gas supply to Armenia's consumers will be carried out without restrictions on the account of internal reserves.