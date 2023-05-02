News
Azerbaijan demands Armenian clergymen’s expulsion from Dadivank Monastery
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan has submitted a demand to expel the Armenian clergymen from Dadivank Monastery in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"Armenian priests in Khudavang Monastery [i.e., Dadivank Monastery] should leave there," said the chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations, Mubariz Gurbanli, APA reports.

He claimed that Armenians have nothing to do with that monastery

"There belongs to Caucasus Albania, and its management will sooner or later be carried out by the Albanian Udi religious community," Gurbanli said.

Thus, the Azerbaijani authorities have begun to massively destroy the Armenian cultural and religious heritage in the Azerbaijani-occupied territories of Artsakh.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
