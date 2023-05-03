European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries

From Tuesday to Friday, the European Commission banned the delivery of wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, RFE/RL reported.
The transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the aforesaid countries remains resolved, and the products can be supplied to all other member countries of the European Union as well.
"In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have committed to lift their unilateral measures on wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed and any other products coming from Ukraine," the European Commission said in a press release Tuesday.
On April 28, it became known that the European Commission reached an agreement with Central European countries on the restriction of the import of Ukrainian wheat and other food products. It was reported that the European Union will take urgent measures to remove the Ukrainian wheat stored in warehouses from those countries, as well as allocate 100 million euros to support their own agriculture.