News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 03
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
426.96
RUB
4.87
Show news feed
European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries
European Commission temporarily bans Ukraine wheat supply to 5 countries
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Economics

From Tuesday to Friday, the European Commission banned the delivery of  wheat, maize, rapeseed, and sunflower seed  from Ukraine to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Slovakia, RFE/RL reported.

The transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through the aforesaid countries remains resolved, and the products can be supplied to all other member countries of the European Union as well.

"In parallel, Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland and Slovakia have committed to lift their unilateral measures on wheat, maize, rapeseed and sunflower seed and any other products coming from Ukraine," the European Commission said in a press release Tuesday.

On April 28, it became known that the European Commission reached an agreement with Central European countries on the restriction of the import of Ukrainian wheat and other food products. It was reported that the European Union will take urgent measures to remove the Ukrainian wheat stored in warehouses from those countries, as well as allocate 100 million euros to support their own agriculture.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to take back Crimea
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy told…
 Mohsen Naziri Asl: Iran prefers dialogue on Ukraine situation
As per the country’s permanent representative at the UN and the IAEA in Vienna…
 Czech Republic, Slovakia presidents visit Ukraine
They will hold talks with Zelenskyy, and will meet with the heads of his government…
 Putin and Erdogan discuss regional issues
Erdogan did not rule out the discussion of new initiatives on Ukraine through a proposed working group...
 China MFA: Xi-Zelenskyy telephone conversation is important step in Ukraine conflict settlement
FM Qin noted that this talk between the two leaders once again shows that Beijing is committed to peace…
 Zelensky: Peace will not be achieved at the expense of territorial compromises
He also noted that Ukraine's territorial integrity must be restored within the 1991 borders...
Most
Read Viewed
Photos