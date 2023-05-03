News
Competition Protection Commission monitors Armenia liquefied gas market price changes
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

The Competition Protection Commission (CPC) of Armenia conducted a preliminary study on the liquefied gas market of the country; particularly, the price changes that were recorded recently were monitored, the CPC informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

The study revealed that the aforesaid market is highly competitive, 86 business entities import liquefied gas to Armenia, the market share of the largest respective business entity is around 10 percent, therefore there are no business entities with a dominant position in Armenia’s liquefied gas market, and anti-competitive agreements are not characteristic of competitive markets.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
