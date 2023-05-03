Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries

Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday announced this on NTV television.

"We will permit the planes [flying to and from Armenia] to our country if necessary. But we will not allow the flight of airplanes and private jets [flying to and from Armenia] through the airspace of our country as long as the provocations [by Armenia against Turkey and Azerbaijan] continue. If they [i.e., Armenia] don't stop them, we will resort to other means," added the Turkish FM.

The Turkish FM explained this closure of the Turkish airspace by the opening of a monument in Yerevan to the members of Operation Nemesis.

This monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was opened on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.

The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.