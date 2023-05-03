News
Wednesday
May 03
News
Cavusoglu: Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Turkey has closed its airspace for flights from Armenia to third countries. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday announced this on NTV television.

"We will permit the planes [flying to and from Armenia] to our country if necessary. But we will not allow the flight of airplanes and private jets [flying to and from Armenia] through the airspace of our country as long as the provocations [by Armenia against Turkey and Azerbaijan] continue. If they [i.e., Armenia] don't stop them, we will resort to other means," added the Turkish FM.

The Turkish FM explained this closure of the Turkish airspace by the opening of a monument in Yerevan to the members of Operation Nemesis.

This monument dedicated to Operation Nemesis members, who exacted revenge on the organizers of the Armenian Genocide, was opened on April 25 in downtown Yerevan.

The names Operation Nemesis members are engraved on this monument.

The decision to install this monument was made on September 14, 2021 at the meeting of the Yerevan Council of Elders.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
Armenia aviation committee: Turkey did not inform Civil Aviation Committee about closing its airspace
The assistant to the head of the committee told News-NEWS.am…
 Armenia parliament speaker to meet with Turkey counterpart
In Ankara, Simonyan will give a speech, reflecting on the current situation in Armenia…
 Armenia legislature speaker to head for Turkey Wednesday
In Ankara, Alen Simonyan will give a speech during the summit of the heads of parliaments of the member states of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation…
 Aram Ananyan: Yerevan-Istanbul flight will take place
Turkey only prohibits flying to other countries through its airspace, added the chairman of the board of directors of FlyOne Armenia airline...
 Turkish presidential spox: Armenia economy will breathe with reopening of Turkey border
Ibrahim Kalin recalled that the process of normalization of Armenian-Turkish relations has started…
 Armenia authorities in hurry to build customs office on Turkey border
At the Margara settlement…
