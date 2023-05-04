News
Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators
Aliyev favors holding Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations without mediators
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The president of Azerbaijan is in favor of Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations being held without mediators.

"I think that the best way how to come to an agreement is direct negotiations between Azerbaijan and Armenia without any mediator and without any facilitator or spoiler," Ilham Aliyev said during an event held in the Azerbaijani-occupied Armenian city of Shushi in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"I think that direct negotiations between the two countries will be more useful and suitable. I think we should continue moving in this direction, if, of course, Armenia is also ready for it," Aliyev noted.

He informed that the next round of negotiations between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan shall take place this month in Russia.
