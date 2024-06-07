Leakage from 3 liquefied gas, 1 diesel, 1 gasoline tanks causes explosion, fire at Yerevan-Sevan motorway gas station

At 11:14pm Thursday, the National Crisis Management Center and the Kotayk Province Crisis Management Center of the Rescue Service of Armenia received many reports, and the fire alarm system was also activated.

There was an explosion and a fire at a gas station on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway.

Fire and rescue squads were dispatched to the scene, the Rescue Service informs NEWS.am.

According to preliminary data, an explosion of a liquefied gas tank (37 tons) had occurred at the aforesaid gas station, causing a fire.

Three liquefied gas tanks (37 tons each), one diesel tank (8 tons), and one gasoline tank (12 tons) had leaked, causing a fire, in the area of this gas station.

As a result, two vehicles were completely burned, the driver's compartment of a trailer truck, the tank of the truck, the driver's compartment of another gas tank truck were completely burned, and another vehicle was partially burned.

Also, the construction elements (about 120 sq/m) of the roof, as well as the windows and doors of this gas station were burnt, the refrigerators nearby were damaged, the roof (about 150 sq/m) of the gas station’s administrative building was burnt, its property was damaged, and approximately 40 sq/m of accumulated waste was burned in the area behind the adjacent construction material warehouse.

As a result of the explosion and fire, seven persons were injured, one of whom received respective medical care and was discharged, whereas the other six are at the National Center of Burns and Dermatology.

The 16-18km section of the Yerevan-Sevan motorway was temporarily closed both ways.

As of 8:51am Friday, the leakage from all reservoirs was stopped.

Fire and rescue squads are on duty at the site, regularly carrying out cooling and freezing operations.

As of 10am, traffic on the Yerevan-Sevan motorway has been completely restored.