Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that

We must continue to take steps that will lead to a peaceful solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
And when asked why the Czech government is silent in the case when Azerbaijan does not fulfill its obligations, Fiala responded: "We have created conditions for that in Prague, we support Armenia's efforts aimed at a peaceful solution. I believe we should not look at obstacles or problems. On the contrary, we should try to achieve lasting peace, and for that, the other side is needed as well; we need the Azerbaijanis. We need goodwill from both sides. It is not that we will remain silent and not comment. I highly appreciate the peace-oriented perspective with which the Prime Minister of Armenia addresses this issue. That is the right way, he can count on our support."