News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
May 04
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.31
EUR
428.44
RUB
4.95
Show news feed
Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that
Czech premier: We must try to achieve lasting peace, we need Azerbaijanis as well for that
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


We must continue to take steps that will lead to a peaceful solution between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala stated this during Thursday’s joint press conference in Prague with visiting Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

And when asked why the Czech government is silent in the case when Azerbaijan does not fulfill its obligations, Fiala responded: "We have created conditions for that in Prague, we support Armenia's efforts aimed at a peaceful solution. I believe we should not look at obstacles or problems. On the contrary, we should try to achieve lasting peace, and for that, the other side is needed as well; we need the Azerbaijanis. We need goodwill from both sides. It is not that we will remain silent and not comment. I highly appreciate the peace-oriented perspective with which the Prime Minister of Armenia addresses this issue. That is the right way, he can count on our support."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia, Czech Republic PMs are asked whether sanctions should be imposed on Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan continues its threats, sets up a checkpoint in the Lachin corridor, toughens its rhetoric, and uses aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, a reporter noted addressing the premiers…
 Armenia PM in Prague: International community must give clear, addressed assessment of situation in Karabakh
The situation in our region remains tense…
 Lentsov, Hasanov discuss situation in Karabakh
The commander of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh met with the Azerbaijani defense minister…
 Azerbaijan puts illegal checkpoint at Lachin corridor on its list of ‘exit points’
The country’s authorities continue to ignore all calls to remove this checkpoint…
 Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh received Co-Founder of the Lemkin Genocide Prevention Institute
The interlocutors discussed issues related to the humanitarian crisis caused by Azerbaijan's blockade of Artsakh...
 Armenia-Azerbaijan negotiations in Washington expected to conclude Thursday
The Armenian MFA will announce the agenda later…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos