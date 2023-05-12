News
Armenia social affairs, UAE tolerance and coexistence ministries sign memorandum of understanding
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics, Society

A memorandum of understanding between the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia and the Ministry of Tolerance and Coexistence of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was signed Wednesday in the UAE.

Within the framework of this memorandum, the parties committed to carry out the necessary work in the domains of mutual interest, and toward promoting the values of tolerance and coexistence, as well as exchanging experience, the Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Also, an agreement was reached to combine efforts in the work aimed at different social groups, as well as in strengthening tolerance and human values in the education system and in a number of other directions.

In addition, the parties agreed to discuss the matter of forming a joint working committee which aims to develop and implement programs of mutual interest.
This text available in   Հայերեն
