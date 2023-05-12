Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children

Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan received Christine Weigand, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) Representative to Armenia, the government informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Grigoryan presented the current humanitarian crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blockade of the Lachin corridor, specifically reflecting on its severe consequences for the children of Artsakh.
Weigand, for her part, lauded the cooperation with the Armenian government, and noted the main directions of the programs being implemented by UNICEF.
Also, the interlocutors exchanged views on matters related to the proper education of children in the conditions of global challenges and high technology.