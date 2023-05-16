Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options

The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, and there is hardly anything new here in this regard. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan stated this while speaking with reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to the tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that was held on May 14 in Brussels.

"Negotiations are going on to secure the rights and international security mechanisms of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

To the question of what the supposed international mechanism was between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and whether there was a country or organization that can give these guarantees, the Armenian deputy FM responded: "There are a number of options for this, it can be a country or the UN Security Council. There are options, and it is a matter of discussion."

He assured that on Friday in Moscow, the talks between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will proceed on all points.