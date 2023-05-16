News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
Armenia deputy FM on Karabakh-Azerbaijan international mechanisms: There are several options
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


The territorial integrity of Azerbaijan has always been recognized, and there is hardly anything new here in this regard. Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mnatsakan Safaryan stated this while speaking with reporters Tuesday in the National Assembly of Armenia, referring to the tripartite meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, European Council President Charles Michel, and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev that was held on May 14 in Brussels.

"Negotiations are going on to secure the rights and international security mechanisms of Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

To the question of what the supposed international mechanism was between Karabakh and Azerbaijan, and whether there was a country or organization that can give these guarantees, the Armenian deputy FM responded: "There are a number of options for this, it can be a country or the UN Security Council. There are options, and it is a matter of discussion."

He assured that on Friday in Moscow, the talks between the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan will proceed on all points.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia permanent delegate: UNESCO mission needs to be urgently sent to Karabakh, neighboring areas
Ambassador Christian Ter-Stepanian delivered an address at the 216th meeting of the UNESCO Executive Board…
 9 medical patients in severe condition are ambulanced from Karabakh to Armenia
They were escorted by Russian peacekeepers…
 EU leadership continues to ignore legitimate rights of people of Artsakh. Foreign Ministry of Artsakh
President of the European Council indulges Azerbaijan in using the suffering of the people of Artsakh as a political tool...
Mher Grigoryan briefs Christine Weigand on Lachin corridor blockade’s severe consequences for Karabakh children
The deputy PM received the UNICEF Representative to Armenia…
 ‘NO to the ethnic cleansing of Artsakh’ initiative members hand signatures to embassies in Armenia, to government
A member of this initiative told reporters that the goal of this action was to make Karabakh's voice heard to organizations…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan FMs’ meeting in Moscow slated for May 19
The Armenian deputy foreign minister said…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos