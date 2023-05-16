News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
May 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.35
EUR
420.85
RUB
4.83
Show news feed
Ramaphosa: Russia, Ukraine leaders ready to discuss African plan for peaceful settlement
Ramaphosa: Russia, Ukraine leaders ready to discuss African plan for peaceful settlement
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to receive a mission of African leaders to discuss a possible peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict, reports G1.

His conversations with the two leaders showed that they are both ready to receive African leaders and discuss how to end this conflict, Ramaphosa said at a press conference with the Singaporean prime minister.

Whether it will succeed or not will depend on the discussions that will take place, he added.

According to him, it is difficult to predict what the outcome of the peace plan will be.

Ramaphosa stated that the leaders of Senegal, Uganda, and Egypt also have supported this peace plan, adding that the UN Secretary General, the United States, and the United Kingdom were also informed about this initiative.

Washington and London have expressed cautious support for this peace plan, Ramaphosa added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia PM: We tell Russians ‘we don’t want to hurt you but we can’t afford to come under sanctions ourselves’
Logistic chains of shipments are either broken or not functioning since the events in Ukraine began...
 Italian PM promises full support for Ukraine
The Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Saturday…
 Borrell: EU should accelerate ammunition supply to Ukraine
EU High Representative of the Union of Foreign…
 US Secretary of State, European Council head discuss situation in South Caucasus
Antony Blinken spoke with Charles Michel…
 Pentagon: US may deliver one Iron Dome missile defense system to Ukraine
The Israeli-made system…
 European Commission chief: Russia sanctions’ 11th package focuses on cracking down on restrictions’ circumvention
According to Ursula von der Leyen, European countries can ban the export of a number of products to third countries which are suspected of trying to circumvent these sanctions…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos