Ramaphosa: Russia, Ukraine leaders ready to discuss African plan for peaceful settlement

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy agreed to receive a mission of African leaders to discuss a possible peace plan for the Ukrainian conflict, reports G1.

His conversations with the two leaders showed that they are both ready to receive African leaders and discuss how to end this conflict, Ramaphosa said at a press conference with the Singaporean prime minister.

Whether it will succeed or not will depend on the discussions that will take place, he added.

According to him, it is difficult to predict what the outcome of the peace plan will be.

Ramaphosa stated that the leaders of Senegal, Uganda, and Egypt also have supported this peace plan, adding that the UN Secretary General, the United States, and the United Kingdom were also informed about this initiative.

Washington and London have expressed cautious support for this peace plan, Ramaphosa added.