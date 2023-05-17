Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine

Armenia has not signed the Council of Europe (CoE) agreement on creating a registry of damages inflicted on Ukraine during the conflict, reports Sputnik.
As stated in the agreement adopted at the CoE summit, this registry should become a basis for the international compensation mechanism.
The agreement was signed by a number of CoE member countries, as well as by Canada, Japan, the USA, and the EU administration.
In addition, a declaration was adopted regarding the situation of children affected by the Ukrainian conflict.
The declaration, however, was not signed by either Azerbaijan or Serbia.