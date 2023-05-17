News
Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine
Armenia does not sign CoE agreement on creating registry of damages caused to Ukraine
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenia has not signed the Council of Europe (CoE) agreement on creating a registry of damages inflicted on Ukraine during the conflict, reports Sputnik.

As stated in the agreement adopted at the CoE summit, this registry should become a basis for the international compensation mechanism.

The agreement was signed by a number of CoE member countries, as well as by Canada, Japan, the USA, and the EU administration.

In addition, a declaration was adopted regarding the situation of children affected by the Ukrainian conflict.

The declaration, however, was not signed by either Azerbaijan or Serbia.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
