Over $650,000 allocated for holding events devoted to Aram Khachaturian birth anniversary

June 6 will mark the 120th birth anniversary of the great Armenian composer, conductor, and People's Artist of the USSR Aram Khachaturian. In this connection, anniversary events will be held in Armenia and abroad, the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sports of Armenia informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
According to the decision of the Armenian government, 254 million drams (approx. US$658,870) have been redistributed at the expense of the aforesaid ministry's 2023 budget allocations for organizing these anniversary events. Within the scope of that amount, two events will be carried out: Three concerts of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra in the US, Canada, and Greece; and two performances of the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Alexander Spendiaryan in France.
Also, a large-scale and multi-genre program of anniversary events—competitions, festivals, concerts, performances, etc.—dedicated to Aram Khachaturian’s 120th birth anniversary has been developed,
According to the decision of the Armenian government, fund has already been allocated for the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra's concerts to be held in the United Kingdom.
The program of anniversary events includes the leading state-funded groups of Armenia, which will perform concerts abroad.