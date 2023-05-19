Statement on outcome of negotiations between Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Armenia and Azerbaijan

On May 19, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov held negotiations in Moscow at the invitation of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov. Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia reports.
Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov presented their positions on the implementation of the trilateral statements of the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia.
The sides continued the work on the draft agreement "On Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations". A constructive exchange of views took place on topics where the sides still have disagreements.
The Ministers expressed their appreciation to the Russian side for hosting the negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The sides agreed to continue the discussions.
The two Ministers also had separate meetings with Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Lavrov.