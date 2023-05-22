Armenia PM: I don’t think that the West does not allow Russia to fulfill its obligations

I don't think that the West is holding anyone's hand and does not allow them to fulfill their obligations in various domains—security, military, technical—related to the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

According to him, the CSTO mission in Armenia does not work for a simple reason: the organization does not indicate exactly where the territory of Armenia is located. He explained that this is the fundamental problem, and as soon as the CSTO clearly emphasizes it, 90 percent of the problems will disappear.

Pashinyan assured that Armenia does not receive any signal about severing relations with Russia.

"I don't think there will ever be such a signal. We transparently discuss our bilateral relations with Russian partners. There are no dark sides in these discussions regarding our concerns, which we have regarding the relations between Russia and Armenia, related to the current situation in the region," the Armenian PM noted.

He recalled that according to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, it is Russia's responsibility to maintain control over the Lachin corridor, and the latter must remain under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

"The illegal installation of the Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor is a violation of that obligation. Russia had to keep the corridor under its control. The statement emphasizes the concept of the line of contact, talks about Russia's obligations within the line of contact. We [i.e., Armenia] did not create any problems, but on the contrary, we helped, as much as we could, so that these obligations are fully fulfilled. I would not want any supposed statement from the West to become an important or key factor," added the Armenian premier.

According to him, the most important factor in the relations between Armenia and Russia is mutual obligations and the extent to which these obligations are fulfilled.