News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
May 22
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.91
EUR
418.64
RUB
4.84
Show news feed
Armenia PM: I don’t think that the West does not allow Russia to fulfill its obligations
Armenia PM: I don’t think that the West does not allow Russia to fulfill its obligations
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

I don't think that the West is holding anyone's hand and does not allow them to fulfill their obligations in various domains—security, military, technical—related to the activities of Russian peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia stated this during his press conference Monday.

According to him, the CSTO mission in Armenia does not work for a simple reason: the organization does not indicate exactly where the territory of Armenia is located. He explained that this is the fundamental problem, and as soon as the CSTO clearly emphasizes it, 90 percent of the problems will disappear.

Pashinyan assured that Armenia does not receive any signal about severing relations with Russia.

"I don't think there will ever be such a signal. We transparently discuss our bilateral relations with Russian partners. There are no dark sides in these discussions regarding our concerns, which we have regarding the relations between Russia and Armenia, related to the current situation in the region," the Armenian PM noted.

He recalled that according to the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, it is Russia's responsibility to maintain control over the Lachin corridor, and the latter must remain under the control of Russian peacekeepers.

"The illegal installation of the Azerbaijani checkpoint in the Lachin corridor is a violation of that obligation. Russia had to keep the corridor under its control. The statement emphasizes the concept of the line of contact, talks about Russia's obligations within the line of contact. We [i.e., Armenia] did not create any problems, but on the contrary, we helped, as much as we could, so that these obligations are fully fulfilled. I would not want any supposed statement from the West to become an important or key factor," added the Armenian premier.

According to him, the most important factor in the relations between Armenia and Russia is mutual obligations and the extent to which these obligations are fulfilled.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia FM: In Washington it was managed to reach agreement on 2 more articles in draft peace treaty with Azerbaijan
Armenia is ready to open regional communications based on the principles of sovereignty, jurisdiction, equality, and reciprocity…
 Armenia PM on Azerbaijanis’ extradition: We are ready to discuss it after going through legal procedures
Pashinyan noted, however, that there were no such Azerbaijanis in Armenia at the moment…
 Aliyev considers signing of peace agreement with Armenia ‘inevitable’
The Azerbaijani president noted about this after the meeting with his Lithuanian counterpart on Monday in Vilnius…
 Armenia premier: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square kilometers include enclaves
And Artsvashen [village] is part of Armenia's territorial integrity of 29,800 square kilometers….
 Armenia’s Pashinyan: Azerbaijan's 86,600 square km includes Karabakh
But issue of the rights and security of Nagorno-Karabakh Armenians should be discussed in the Baku-Stepanakert format, the PM added…
 Pashinyan: CSTO membership may prevent Armenia from discussing security issues with other countries
If Armenia makes a de jure decision to withdraw from the CSTO, it will happen when Yerevan records that the organization has left Armenia, the PM stated…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos