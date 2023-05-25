Armenia PM arrives in Moscow on working visit (PHOTOS)

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia, together with his wife Anna Hakobyan, arrived in the Russian on a working visit, the PM’s office informs.
Russian Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Mikhail Galuzin met the premier at Moscow’s Vnukovo airport.
Pashinyan on Thursday will attend the regular session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, in the Russian capital.
On the sidelines of the visit, the Armenian PM will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. A tripartite meeting between the Prime Minister of Armenia, the President of Russia, and the President of Azerbaijan is also scheduled.