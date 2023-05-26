Armenia PM: Deepening of neighborly relations with Georgia is among priorities of our foreign policy

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent congratulatory messages to President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili of Georgia on the latter’s 105th anniversary of the restoration of state independence.
The congratulatory message addressed to the President of Georgia reads as follows, in particular:
"I would like to emphasize that the deepening of mutually beneficial and neighborly relations with Georgia is among the priorities of our government's foreign policy, and I am full of hope that thanks to our joint efforts, the relations between Armenia and Georgia will continue to develop in all directions of mutual interest for the benefit of our countries and peoples."
The Armenian PM’s congratulatory message addressed to his Georgian colleague states as follows, in part:
"The road to statehood has not always been smooth, but the Armenian and Georgian peoples have proven their right to have an independent state thanks to their consistent struggle, and today, remaining committed to their aspirations, they continue to closely cooperate in state building. I am sure that the existing potential for cooperation and the determination of the two friendly countries to deepen the partnership will further contribute and give a new impetus to the development of the fraternal relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between the Armenian and Georgian peoples. Commending the achievements of friendly Georgia, I assure you that Armenia is a reliable friend and neighboring state for Georgia and will remain so."