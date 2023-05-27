Russian MFA: Russia expects Yerevan, Baku will be able to sign peace treaty

The Russian side is ready to continue to provide all possible assistance to the Azerbaijani-Armenian settlement and hopes that Baku and Yerevan will be able to sign a peace treaty, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said in an interview with TASS.



When asked whether peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia is possible today, the Deputy Minister pointed out that "the achievement of a peace treaty largely depends on the progress of all tracks of normalization."



“This is exactly what our assistance is aimed at, including in the search for balanced compromise solutions that suit both Baku and Yerevan on controversial issues. The talks in Moscow on this topic made it possible to improve understanding between the parties and bring stances closer on a number of issues. We will continue to render all possible assistance to Baku and Yerevan for these purposes. We hope that such regular contacts will make it possible to reach final peace agreements,” he said.



Galuzin recalled that May 19 in Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his counterparts from Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan in bilateral and trilateral formats. On the sidelines of these events, a separate Armenian-Azerbaijani meeting on a peace treaty was also held.



“Providing our platform for such discussions is one of the elements of Russia's assistance in achieving concrete results in the peace process between Baku and Yerevan,” he continued. “We are doing this work in accordance with the trilateral agreements between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia [of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021, October 31, 2022 and May 25, 2023], which form the foundation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization.”