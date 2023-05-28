Alen Simonyan’s message on First Armenia Republic Day

The First Republic left indelible lessons on the pages of Armenian history. This was stated in the congratulatory message of the Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan in connection with the Day of the First Armenia Republic.

"Dear compatriots,

I congratulate you on the Day of the First Republic!

Being a citizen of the Republic, however unfamiliar a reality it was for those times, nevertheless marked the beginning of a new era, destined to become irreversible in achieving democracy and the Republic of today.

The Republic, created at a fateful time for our people, was an important embodiment of self-organization, expression of will through elections and the desire for freedom.

Every year on this day, we proudly remember the heroic battles near Sardarapat, Bash-Aparan, Karakilisa on May 28, 1918, our heroes, whose incredible deeds glorify our identity, nourish our essence. And as it is said in various writings about our struggle for existence, “The battle is won, Armenia is saved.”

The First Republic had a short life, but left indelible lessons on the pages of Armenian history, giving generations a wide range of opportunities to study, compare and reflect on.

The year 1918 is a symbol and legacy of the revival of our country, the cornerstone of our statehood, for the preservation and strengthening of the positive and enduring values of which we are responsible.

Congratulations on your day, First Republic of Armenia, respect and homage to the memory of the heroes who fell on the way to statehood and the statesmen who created it,” Alen Simonyan’s message says.