Belarus President invites post-Soviet countries to join the Belarus-Russia unio

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko proposed that Kazakhstan and other countries of the post-Soviet space join the union of Belarus and Russia in order to be closer to nuclear weapons and have the opportunity to use them, Interfax reports.
“I don’t think that Kassym Tokayev [President of Kazakhstan] is worried about this. But if so, then no one is against Kazakhstan and other countries having the same close relations as we have with the Russian Federation,” he said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin in the programme Moscow. Kremlin. Putin on Russia-1 TV channel.
According to Lukashenko, it is very easy to do: “It is necessary to join the union of Belarus and Russia - and there will be nuclear weapons for everyone!”
At the same time, the President of Belarus noted that he was expressing his opinion, and not the official position of Russia on this matter.
“We must strategically understand that we have a unique chance to unite,” he said.