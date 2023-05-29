News
shamshyan.com: Foreigner found dead in downtown Yerevan hotel room
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident took place in Yerevan Monday, shamshyan.com reports.

At around 1:50pm, the police received a call that there was a dead body in a room of a hotel in downtown Yerevan.

The police and investigators who arrived at the scene found a man's dead body in the aforesaid hotel room.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, external examination found no traces of violence on the body.

The police investigative department has launched a murder investigation into this incident.

The deceased is Dan Darush, a Swedish citizen.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
