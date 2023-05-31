News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Indonesia to soon launch ‘golden visa’ for foreigners
Indonesia to soon launch ‘golden visa’ for foreigners
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Society

The introduction of the "golden visa" in Indonesia is in the final stages, and it will be launched in the next few weeks, reports Detik.com, citing the country's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno.

To be issued this “golden visa,” foreign citizens visiting Indonesia must meet a number of criteria and have sufficient funds in their bank accounts.

This “golden visa” is planned to be issued for five to ten years.

Sandiaga Uno hopes this new type of visa will help draw "trustworthy tourists" to Indonesia, especially to Bali. In addition, he believes that such an access permit to the country will interest foreign investors, RIA Novosti reports.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos