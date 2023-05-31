Indonesia to soon launch ‘golden visa’ for foreigners

The introduction of the "golden visa" in Indonesia is in the final stages, and it will be launched in the next few weeks, reports Detik.com, citing the country's Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno.
To be issued this “golden visa,” foreign citizens visiting Indonesia must meet a number of criteria and have sufficient funds in their bank accounts.
This “golden visa” is planned to be issued for five to ten years.
Sandiaga Uno hopes this new type of visa will help draw "trustworthy tourists" to Indonesia, especially to Bali. In addition, he believes that such an access permit to the country will interest foreign investors, RIA Novosti reports.