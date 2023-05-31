News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
May 31
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.62
EUR
412.76
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts
Armenia MFA: US should adequately respond to Azerbaijan president statements, to prevent ethnic cleansing attempts
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Armenian side has always welcomed the efforts made by the US in the process of establishing peace, stability, and security in the South Caucasus. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenian has noted this in a comment on the press statement made by the spokesperson of the US State Department on Tuesday.

“We think it should be obvious to all our partners that in the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, both the recognition of each other's territorial integrity and inviolability of borders based on the Alma-Ata Declaration and addressing the rights and security of the people of Nagorno Karabakh are key. As we emphasized in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia on May 29, the recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan cannot be interpreted as authority to carry out ethnic cleansing and against the people of Nagorno-Karabakh,” the comment continues.

“It is impossible not to notice that the statements made by the President of Azerbaijan on May 28 not only did not offer dignified solutions to the above-mentioned problems, but also contained clear threats to the sovereignty and independence of the Republic of Armenia and the right of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh to live in security and with dignity in their homeland, which the Armenian side has repeatedly raised the alarm. Our partners have been alerted about this many times,” the comment adds.

“We believe that the United States, based on its own values of democracy and human rights protection and its commitment and involvement in the establishment of lasting peace in the region, should adequately respond to these statements in order to prevent the expansionist policy of the Azerbaijani leadership towards the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and attempts of ethnic cleansing in Nagorno Karabakh,” concludes the comment by the Armenian MFA.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Alexey Overchuk: Russia, Azerbaijan, Armenia working group’s new meeting will be held ‘in the very near future’
The Russian deputy PM told reporters
 Michel-Pashinyan-Aliyev talk slated for Thursday
The meeting between the European Council president, Armenian prime minister, and Azerbaijani president…
 ECtHR gives Azerbaijan until June 6 to provide information about 2 detained Armenia soldiers
As per the Office of the Representative of Armenia on International Legal Matters…
 US State Department welcomes Azerbaijan president’s recent remarks on consideration of amnesty
The United States is pleased to see that talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan have continued, the US Department of State spokesman noted…
 Miller: US hopes Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders’ talks in Chisinau will become effective step in resolving issues
The United States expects a productive meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Moldovan capital Chisinau, stated the US Department of State spokesman…
 Armenia Security Council chief in Bratislava, attends panel discussion with Azerbaijan presidential assistant
Grigoryan emphasized the need for a constructive position by Azerbaijan in the negotiation process…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos