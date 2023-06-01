Macron does not respond to question on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict

During the opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community in Moldovan capital Chisinau, French President Emmanuel Macron left unanswered a question about the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a five-way meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned on the margins of the aforesaid summit. This meeting is planned to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time.