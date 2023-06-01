Armenia’s Pashinyan, France’s Macron talk ahead of 5-way meeting in Moldova

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and French President Emmanuel Macron talked while standing outside during Thursday’s opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldovan capital Chisinau.
Earlier, Armenian News-NEWS.am reported that a five-way meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, French President Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is planned on the margins of the aforesaid summit. This meeting is planned to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time.