Armenia ex-FM: If PM Pashinyan wants to sign document, he should do so with reservation on Karabakh future status

After the change of power in 2018, when it became obvious that a wrong choice had already been made, the Armenian people have found themselves in a cycle of non-stop humiliation. It seemed that a heavy defeat in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in 2020] was the pinnacle of humiliation; but it turned out not to be, when [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan surrendered Artsakh to Azerbaijan—first verbally and soon, no doubt, in writing. Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian on Thursday wrote this on Facebook. He added as follows:

"Yesterday another drop of humiliation was added when the United States welcomed [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev's ‘good will’ to grant pardon the authorities of Artsakh.

"I want all of us to take a moment and understand what it means. So, the most corrupt and authoritarian leader of the world pledges to grant pardon the elected ones of the people who have lived on their historical land for generations (millennia), to the people against whom the most brutal violence has been applied for decades, trying to cut them off from their own historical land which has never been part of independent Azerbaijan. And the US welcomes this move?

"The United States should not be blamed [for this]. There is one guilty here; it is the current authorities of Armenia. The only way to get out of this humiliation and drastically change the situation is to force the resignation of these authorities through popular pressure. I believe that all Armenians today have no other priority issue than raising their voice against these historical injustices being committed by the Armenia’s authorities and the demand to abandon the process of handing over Artsakh [to Azerbaijan].

"There are more than 90 countries that are members of the UN, which have entered that organization with certain borders. Currently, there are more than 50 territorial disputes in the world, which means that there are at least two dozen twin countries that have unresolved territorial issues. With the exception of a few, all these twin countries have diplomatic relations; mostly normal friendly ties as well.

"At the moment, Nikol Pashinyan is in Chisinau. I don't know whether he will sign a document or not, but the outcome of those talks is decided for everyone.

"I believe that today Armenia has an opportunity to avoid signing any document with Azerbaijan. There are valid reasons for that, which is very understandable and comprehensible for everyone. If Nikol Pashinyan, nonetheless, wants to sign a document, he should sign it with a reservation regarding the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh. If Pashinyan signs what he has verbally said, it will be an irreversible national tragedy for the Armenian people."