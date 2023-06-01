News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Thursday
June 01
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.98
EUR
414.49
RUB
4.78
Show news feed
Armenia ex-FM: If PM Pashinyan wants to sign document, he should do so with reservation on Karabakh future status
Armenia ex-FM: If PM Pashinyan wants to sign document, he should do so with reservation on Karabakh future status
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

After the change of power in 2018, when it became obvious that a wrong choice had already been made, the Armenian people have found themselves in a cycle of non-stop humiliation. It seemed that a heavy defeat in the 44-day [Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh)] war [in 2020] was the pinnacle of humiliation; but it turned out not to be, when [Armenian PM] Nikol Pashinyan surrendered Artsakh to Azerbaijan—first verbally and soon, no doubt, in writing. Former Armenian Foreign Minister Vartan Oskanian on Thursday wrote this on Facebook. He added as follows:

"Yesterday another drop of humiliation was added when the United States welcomed [Azerbaijani president] Ilham Aliyev's ‘good will’ to grant pardon the authorities of Artsakh.

"I want all of us to take a moment and understand what it means. So, the most corrupt and authoritarian leader of the world pledges to grant pardon the elected ones of the people who have lived on their historical land for generations (millennia), to the people against whom the most brutal violence has been applied for decades, trying to cut them off from their own historical land which has never been part of independent Azerbaijan. And the US welcomes this move?

"The United States should not be blamed [for this]. There is one guilty here; it is the current authorities of Armenia. The only way to get out of this humiliation and drastically change the situation is to force the resignation of these authorities through popular pressure. I believe that all Armenians today have no other priority issue than raising their voice against these historical injustices being committed by the Armenia’s authorities and the demand to abandon the process of handing over Artsakh [to Azerbaijan].

"There are more than 90 countries that are members of the UN, which have entered that organization with certain borders. Currently, there are more than 50 territorial disputes in the world, which means that there are at least two dozen twin countries that have unresolved territorial issues. With the exception of a few, all these twin countries have diplomatic relations; mostly normal friendly ties as well.

"At the moment, Nikol Pashinyan is in Chisinau. I don't know whether he will sign a document or not, but the outcome of those talks is decided for everyone.

"I believe that today Armenia has an opportunity to avoid signing any document with Azerbaijan. There are valid reasons for that, which is very understandable and comprehensible for everyone. If Nikol Pashinyan, nonetheless, wants to sign a document, he should sign it with a reservation regarding the future status of Nagorno-Karabakh. If Pashinyan signs what he has verbally said, it will be an irreversible national tragedy for the Armenian people."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia parliament speaker: Karabakh issue will not be resolved if Baku-Stepanakert dialogue does not happen
The other alternative is genocide, Alen Simonyan added...
 Macron does not respond to question on Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict
During the opening ceremony of the second Summit of the European Political Community, in Moldova…
 Some progress has been made regarding Armenia-Azerbaijan talks, Charles Michel says
The President of the European Council told reporters…
 Pashinyan-Aliyev-Michel-Macron-Scholz meeting in Moldova to kick off at 4:30pm Armenia time
On the margins of the second Summit of the European Political Community...
 Leaders of Armenian churches in US call on Biden to oppose any attempt to include Karabakh in Azerbaijan
In a letter sent to the White House, they stated that forcing Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) under Azerbaijan is a “death sentence” for the Armenians of Artsakh…
 ANCA: Biden administration facilitating talks to ‘integrate’ Karabakh into Azerbaijan
Leaders and supporters of the Armenian National Committee of America conferred with US Senator Robert Menendez—Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee—to encourage the US Federal Government to back the right to self-determination for the indigenous Armenians in Artsakh…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos