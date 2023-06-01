President holds extended consultation at Karabakh government, discusses existing challenges

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Thursday held an extended working consultation at the government.
Issues related to the military, political, and socioeconomic situation around Artsakh were on the discussion agenda, the Artsakh President's office informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The heads of the sectoral departments reported on the progress of the implementation of the instructions previously given by the President Artsakh.
Presenting the latest regional developments to the participants of the consultation, Harutyunyan noted that security risks, the long-term presence of the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade, energy crisis, and several other circumstances should be the basis of all the work and developed programs in Artsakh.
In that context, the President gave a number of new short- and long-term instructions in order to face the security risks, the blockade, and to overcome the problems caused by the energy crisis.