Çavuşoğlu to be replaced as MFA

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan presented the names of new cabinet members after the inauguration.
One of the changes made by the Turkish president that stands out is the new Minister of Foreign Affairs.
By presidential order, Hakan Fidan, head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT), has been appointed Foreign Minister.
Hakan Fidan is a professional intelligence officer and one of Erdogan's loyal people.
Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, known for his anti-Armenian statements, was the Turkish MFA from 2015 to 2023.