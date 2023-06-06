News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
June 06
ՀայEngРус
USD
387.04
EUR
414.13
RUB
4.77
Show news feed
Freedom House president reflects on Armenian Forum for Democracy
Freedom House president reflects on Armenian Forum for Democracy
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Michael (Mike) Abramowitz, the president of Freedom House, reflected on his visit to Armenia, as well as his meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Vahagn Khachaturyan.

“Last week, I was honored to address the second annual Armenian Forum for Democracy. PM Nikol Pashinyan & President_Arm attended, a positive sign of the Armenian govt's commitment to working with intl partners and civil society to support Armenia's democracy,” Abramowitz tweeted.  

“In a panel with the PM and Vardine Grigoryan, we discussed strengthening Armenian democracy in the face of security challenges & threats to democracy, and the importance of local governance, accountability, and cross-sector collaboration for Armenia's democratic development,” the president of Freedom House added.

“One of the most memorable parts of my visit was meeting with Pres. Khachaturyan. We discussed democratic development and the prospects for peace in the region,” Mike Abramowitz noted.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos