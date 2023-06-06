Residents will be armed if necessary, says provincial governor of Armenia’s Syunik

The residents will be armed if necessary. Robert Ghukasyan, Governor of Syunik Province, told this to reporters Tuesday at the National Assembly of Armenia.
Asked whether there were all the conditions for arming, the Syunik governor responded: "The MoD should be asked if everything is there. Naturally, I can't have all that information."
When asked how many residents of Tegh village cannot go to their arable lands, he answered: "We are talking about two things. One that the MoD tells the resident it’s not desirable; that is, it is a dangerous area. About 50 business owners, families have a problem there. On the one hand there is their [i.e. the Azerbaijanis’] advance, on the other hand there are deployments related to our army. Between the two there is a fallen area. On the other hand, how close they can stand, there are defensive things there."