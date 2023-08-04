News
Hyundai, Kia recall more than 91,000 cars from US market
Hyundai, Kia recall more than 91,000 cars from US market
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Hyundai Motor and Kia said on Thursday they are recalling more than 91,000 newer vehicles in the United States because of fire risks and urged owners to park outside and away from structures pending repairs, Reuters reported.

The recall covers Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles.

The two South Korean automakers said electronic controllers for the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly may contain damaged electrical components that can cause the pump to overheat. Dealers will inspect and replace the electric oil pump controller as needed.

In March, Hyundai and Kia had recalled, due to short circuits and ignition hazards, more than 570,000 of their vehicles that were sold in the US.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
