Armenia MFA official: International pressure on Azerbaijan is increasing, we have positive developments

On a daily basis, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is engaged in the response to the problem, we have a task before us to show the situation on the ground through the visit of representatives of the international community, so that they report to their capitals and the headquarters of international organizations about the closure of the Lachin corridor, to make sure that the corridor is completely closed to any kind of humanitarian movement. Davit Knyazyan, Head of the Department of Multilateral Policy and Development Cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, told reporters about this in Kornidzor village.

"It is very important in terms of showing that Azerbaijan's statements that the corridor is open are false, that Azerbaijan does not fulfill its legally binding obligations, which are defined by international humanitarian law and well-known decisions of the [UN] International Court of Justice," Knyazyan said, noting that today the employees of the UN office in Armenian were escorted to Kornidzor to see with their own eyes that the Lachin corridor is closed by Azerbaijan.

"We have great expectations that the international community's pressure on Azerbaijan will enable to [re]open the Lachin corridor and allow the humanitarian goods located here to enter Nagorno-Karabakh, which will be followed by other goods. In that regard, we have positive developments, many statements have already been made by the EU, the Council of Europe, the United Nations, partner countries; the matter is widely covered by the international media. A number of international human rights organizations have issued statements. We continue to work to strengthen the international community's pressure on Azerbaijan to achieve our goal, which is solely humanitarian. Armenia solely aims to ensure humanitarian access [to Nagorno-Karabakh]. We do not pursue any other goal, and this strengthens our positions in the negotiations," said the Armenian MFA official.